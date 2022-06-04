Narinder Singh Bhullar (Nari) (1956 – 2022), Cheras

NARINDER SINGH BHULLAR (NARI) S/O LATE BAJINDER SINGH & LATE BHAJAN KAUR
Village: Gurusar Jalal Bathinda, Punjab
9.12.1956 – 3.6.2022
A loving buddy to all of his family and friends. A great writer par excellence who spoke feelings and put it into words to the joy and delight to all.
Siblings:
Surender Singh / Selvinder Kaur
Harinder Kaur / Late Rtd Sjn Jasbir Singh
Nephew & Nieces:
Simran Singh / Parvin Kaur
Keeran Kaur
Charan Singh
Rajdev Singh
Amaardeep Kaur
Inderrjit Singh
Paternal Grandparents: Late Baba Sham Singh / Late Nand Kaur (Gurusar, Punjab)
Maternal Grandparents: Late Natha Singh / Late Harnam Kaur (Mansa, Bathinda)
Last Respect from 9.30 am to 12.00 pm, 5 June 2022 (Sunday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Saskaar / Cremation: 12pm, 5 June 2022 (Sunday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Contact:
Surender Singh – 0122929033
Rajdev Singh – 0173113659
Inderrjit Singh – 0126654931
| Entry: 4 June 2022 | Source: Family
Condolences to family on his departure and pray his soul with WaheGuru.
Bless all