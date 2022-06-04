Narinder Singh Bhullar (Nari) (1956 – 2022), Cheras

NARINDER SINGH BHULLAR (NARI) S/O LATE BAJINDER SINGH & LATE BHAJAN KAUR

Village: Gurusar Jalal Bathinda, Punjab

9.12.1956 – 3.6.2022

A loving buddy to all of his family and friends. A great writer par excellence who spoke feelings and put it into words to the joy and delight to all.

Siblings:

Surender Singh / Selvinder Kaur

Harinder Kaur / Late Rtd Sjn Jasbir Singh

Nephew & Nieces:

Simran Singh / Parvin Kaur

Keeran Kaur

Charan Singh

Rajdev Singh

Amaardeep Kaur

Inderrjit Singh

Paternal Grandparents: Late Baba Sham Singh / Late Nand Kaur (Gurusar, Punjab)

Maternal Grandparents: Late Natha Singh / Late Harnam Kaur (Mansa, Bathinda)

Last Respect from 9.30 am to 12.00 pm, 5 June 2022 (Sunday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Saskaar / Cremation: 12pm, 5 June 2022 (Sunday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Surender Singh – 0122929033

Rajdev Singh – 0173113659

Inderrjit Singh – 0126654931

| Entry: 4 June 2022 | Source: Family

