Sikhs spark awareness at school counselors convention

Thousands of brochures were disseminated and lots of turbans were tied at a United States convention that attracted a huge number of school counselors. This surely makes a real difference as you engage the education frontliners.

The American Sikh Council (ASC) volunteers took part in the three-day American School Counselors Association (ASCA) Convention in Austin, Texas, on July 11.

The volunteers interacted with some of the 4,500 school counselors, graduate students, specialists, experts, educators, professors attended this conference.

Brochures covering the Sikh Turban, Sikhs and Scouts, History of Sikh Americans, Bullying of Sikh American Children and the Sikh Genocide 1984 – 1998 were displayed and distributed, according to a ASC report.

