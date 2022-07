Sardar Sathwan Singh (Veipui) (1940-2022), Ex Health Inspector (Subang Airport)

SARDAR SATHWAN SINGH (VEIPUI)

24.9.1940 – 17.7.2022

Ex Health Inspector (Subang Airport)

Parents: Sardar Harnam Singh & Mata Dhan Kaur

Wife: Mata Nant Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Rajinder Kaur / Mahindar Singh Amarjeet Singh / Sunita Kaur Baljeet Singh / Melissa Rosario Sunita Kaur / Nadarajan Mohinderjeet Singh / Hemalyn Kaur

Grandchildren:

Rashvindar Kaur Sukhvindar Singh Harwin Matthew Singh (deceased) Rajwin Paul Singh Bhalwin Andrew Singh Ashveena Anne Kaur Sharleen Nadarajan Vishwaraj Nadarajan Samrath Singh Jasdev Singh Gurdettaa Kaur

Last Respects: 18 July 2022 (Monday), from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, at Shamsham Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Saskaar / Cremation: 4.30pm, 18 July 2022 (Monday) at Shamsham Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Path Da Bhog: 31st July 2022 (Sunday), from 10am to 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Amarjeet Singh (+6019 2228287) Baljeet Singh (+6019 214 3389) Sukhvindar Singh (+6012 5936616)



| Entry: 17 July 2022 | Source: Family



