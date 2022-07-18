Sarban Singh Malhi @ Mohn (1947 – 2022), Ex AIA

SARBAN SINGH MALHI @ MOHN
20.3.1947 – 17.7.2022
Village: Malhian Di Talwandi
Wife: Mahinder Kaur @ Mindo
Children & Spouses:
Sukhshranpal Kaur / Harmit Singh (Canada)
Ranjit Kaur Hilani / Pierre Hilani (Canada)
Kiranjit Kaur
Karamjit Kaur
Kuldeep Kaur
Grandchildren:
Kevin Hilani
Jason Hilani
Harish Singh
Jasleen Kaur Sidhu
Eshleen Kaur Sidhu
Last Respects: 18 July 2022 (Monday), from 10.45am to 12pm, at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur.
Saskar / Cremation: 18 July 2022 (Monday) at 12.30pm at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Contact:
Karamjit Kaur 017 327 9001
Gurubachan Singh @ Bachan Setapak 012 259 3664
Your kind message of condolence was greatly appreciated, and we received comfort and strength from all your uplifting words. It is hard to imagine how different life is going to be for us, but we are thankful that we have the support of treasured friends like you.
Dear Daddy, you were our hero and our strength, our number one supporter who we could always turn to when in need. You constantly gave us great advice. As you are aware, we were not great at expressing our emotions, but we want you to know that we truly loved and appreciated you. Thank you for being the best father! We wish you the best of luck and health in Heaven. Dad, we love you!”
| Entry: 18 July 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here