Sarban Singh Malhi @ Mohn (1947 – 2022), Ex AIA

SARBAN SINGH MALHI @ MOHN

20.3.1947 – 17.7.2022

Village: Malhian Di Talwandi

Wife: Mahinder Kaur @ Mindo

Children & Spouses:

Sukhshranpal Kaur / Harmit Singh (Canada)

Ranjit Kaur Hilani / Pierre Hilani (Canada)

Kiranjit Kaur

Karamjit Kaur

Kuldeep Kaur

Grandchildren:

Kevin Hilani

Jason Hilani

Harish Singh

Jasleen Kaur Sidhu

Eshleen Kaur Sidhu

Last Respects: 18 July 2022 (Monday), from 10.45am to 12pm, at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur.

Saskar / Cremation: 18 July 2022 (Monday) at 12.30pm at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Karamjit Kaur 017 327 9001

Gurubachan Singh @ Bachan Setapak 012 259 3664

Your kind message of condolence was greatly appreciated, and we received comfort and strength from all your uplifting words. It is hard to imagine how different life is going to be for us, but we are thankful that we have the support of treasured friends like you.

Dear Daddy, you were our hero and our strength, our number one supporter who we could always turn to when in need. You constantly gave us great advice. As you are aware, we were not great at expressing our emotions, but we want you to know that we truly loved and appreciated you. Thank you for being the best father! We wish you the best of luck and health in Heaven. Dad, we love you!”

| Entry: 18 July 2022 | Source: Family

