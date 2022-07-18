Hargun Kaur Matharu is all-India topper

Hargun Kaur Matharu

Hargun Kaur Matharu from Pune and three other students emerged as the top students for the All-India Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE). You can imagine their elation!

All four secured 99.8% in the Class 10 exams.

“I have not yet decided what I want to pursue but I’m very interested in science, engineering and robotics,” Matharu told the Hindustan Times.

Matharu’s mother Sukhvinder Kaur Matharu is a banker and her father Dev Singh Matharu is an IT professional, the report added.

“I was expecting good marks, but never expected to be the topper. At the moment, I am interested in robotics and will take up science in Std XI and XII so that I can prepare for the Joint Entrance Examinations. I haven’t decided on engineering or pure science research as yet,” Hargun told TOI.

Hargun lost one mark in English. She was the head girl in her school and has always been good in studies.

The other three students who shared the top spot with Hargun are Anika Gupta from Kanpur, Kanishka Mittal from Lucknow and Pushkar Tripathi from Balrampur.

