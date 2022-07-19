Balbir Kaur: Breaking the Mould

Balbir Kaur – Photo: World Scientific Singapore Facebook

Balbir Kaur is the first woman to serve as a regimental sergeant major in Singapore. She shares how she was inspired by her dad to join The Republic of Singapore Air Force:

As she grew up, she was drawn to a career in the armed forces, thanks to her father. “I joined the service in late 1978,” she said. “My family, particularly my dad, was instrumental in me joining the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF). He used to work for the RAF (Royal Air Force) as an administrative staff and had a very high regard for military service. He felt a military career would build character and be a good career choice for me. I applied and was selected after the first round of interviews. I also met my husband in the RSAF, and I must say he is the pillar who has always been there for me and supported me in all my decisions.”

Her unprecedented appointment to what used to be a man’s job has not gone unnoticed. The MINDEF newsletter, Cyber Pioneer, turned the spotlight on her in 2007 when it reported: “After being in the air force for 27 years, the most memorable experience for Master Warrant Officer Balbir Kaur, Officer Commanding, Air Operations Systems Specialist Training Flight, came in 2000 when she was appointed regimental sergeant major.”

“In this appointment, you have to be good in operations,” she told the reporter. “You also have to deal with men on the ground, and deal with regimentation, discipline and taking on parades. That was quite challenging for me.” She added, “I think I have excelled, but we can only be successful with the support and belief of our commanders and the men on the ground.”

Source: World Scientific Singapore Facebook. Her story was published in “Inspirations of a Nation: Tribute to 25 Singaporean South Asians” published in 2016. The book paid tribute to 25 Singaporean South Asians who pioneered and excelled in their respective fields from 1950 to 2015.

RELATED STORY:

Soldier and diplomat (Asia Samachar, 25 Dec 2021)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here