Sardul Singh Gill (1955 – 2022), Shah Alam

SARDUL SINGH GILL

30.12.1955 -14.7.2022

Vilage: Kaleke Moga, Punjab

Parents: Late Sdr Naranjan Singh & Late Mata Dhan Kaur

Wife: Sarjit Kaur d/o Najar Singh

Siblings:

Late Sunder Singh (Punjab)

Late Sukhminder Kaur (Kajang)

Sukhminder Singh (Punjab)

Sukhdarshan Singh (Punjab)

Lt Col Sirendar Singh RMAF (R) (Klang)

Mohinder Singh aka BT (Ampang)

Host of nephews, grand-nephews, nieces & grand-nieces.

Our family lost a JEWEL

Path Da Bhog: 24 July 2022 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam

Contact:

Sarjit Kaur (017 6521615) (wife)

Sirendar Singh (016 2512441) (brother)



| Entry: 19 July 2022 | Source: Family



ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here