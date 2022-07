Daljit Kaur (1933 – 2022), Muar, Johor

DALJIT KAUR D/O LATE KEHAR SINGH & W/O LATE MASTER DIDAR SINGH

Village: Marhana, Punjab

20.11.1933 – 22.7.2022

Husband: Late Master Didar Singh

Children:

Dr Amrik Singh / Ms Surinder Kaur

Ms Ranjit Kaur

Ms Paramjit Kaur / Late Mr Ajit Singh

Mr Indarpal Singh / Prof Dr. Devinder Kaur

Ms Rajvinder Kaur / ACP Balveer Singh , AMN, PPP

Grandchildren:

Mr Jasvinder Singh / Ms Simren Kaur

Mr Kelvinder Singh

Ms Roopinder Kaur

Mr Jasbir Singh / Ms Hema Kaur

Dr Manpreet Kaur

Mr Jagdish Singh

Mr Sukhvir Singh

Great granddaughter: Ms Anaysha Kaur

Path da Bhog: 30th July 2022 (Saturday), from 9:30 am – 12:00 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Muar

Contact:

Dr Amrik Singh – 012 7175 424

Ms Rajvinder Kaur – 012 3520 821

Ms Ranjit Kaur – 012 3345 206

Our beloved Mother, Nani & Dadi will forever be remembered for her beaming smile, warm hugs and comforting aura. A huge loss to us all, but a lifetime of memories to cherish forever. We love and miss you dearly



