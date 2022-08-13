Sikh student shines at global math challenge

Sachdev Singh Randhawa – Photo: Supplied

Sachdev Singh Randhawa was over the moon for his performance at the International Youth Math Challenge, landing himself a gold medal certificate.

The 13-year-old Malaysian student took part in the challenge which bills itself as the biggest online math competition for students from all around the world.

“I feel like a cock-a-hoop. This is my first appearance in an international competition,” he told Asia Samachar.

Sachdev, a student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Miharja in Kuala Lumpur, is now keeping his eyes trained on the VANDA International Science competition.

“I’m really interested in Mathematics, Science, English and Chemistry but at the moment I will be engrossed in Science as I have enrolled in the huge Science competition,” he said.

His parents are Tarandev Singh who works in the automotive industry and banker Surinder Kaur.

