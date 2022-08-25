Inspired Sikh student lands coveted Toronto scholarship

By Asia Samachar | Canada |

That’s the voice of Hasleen Kaur, a student at a Chandigarh school, a young student oozing Sikhi in her words.

She is one of the 38 recipients of the Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship that will cover tuition, books, incidental fees, and full residence support for four years at the University of Toronto (UoT). The scholarship was created to bring exceptional students from around the world to study at the UoT.

Hasleen, who will pursue Co-op Business Administration at UoT Scarborough, is joined by two other Sikh students, Mehakpreet Kaur Saggu and Paramvir Singh.

BELOW ARE THEIR ENTRIES PUBLISHED AT THE UNIVERSITY’S WEBSITE

Hasleen Kaur (Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School, India)

University of Toronto Scarborough, Co-op Business Administration

‘Share your privileges wherever you can’

“Along with a smiling face and confidence, what I always carry with myself is this teaching of my father.

“Vaheguru ji ka khalsa vaheguru ji ki fateh–I am Hasleen Kaur, daughter of a farmer from Punjab and one of the youngest Hindi language authors in India.

“My hobbies are playing the harmonium and tabla. Singing hymns, I feel empowered and determined to follow the Sikh motto of working for ‘sarbat da bhala’ (wellbeing of all).

“In the past, I have spent my time teaching primary school students from marginalized communities, participated in multiple public speaking events to raise my voice against social evils prevailing in my society, and founded a youth-club to preserve the Gurumukhi script and the Punjabi language. I am also a Sikh history teacher at the local gurudwara and am constantly exploring the business and accounting world through an international accounting internship.

“I derive a lot of inspiration from my father’s life story and hence have always found ways to give back to society. Through my business undergraduate degree at U of T, I aim to improve agricultural marketing in India to benefit the farmers and other stakeholders through my innovative business ideas and work towards ending global hunger.

“I am highly honoured and exhilarated to be a part of the Lester B Pearson Scholars community and am ready to take in its benefits and responsibilities with equal enthusiasm.”

Mehakpreet Kaur Saggu (GHG Khalsa Collegiate Public Senior Secondary School, India)

University of Toronto Scarborough, Co-op Life Sciences

“Greetings! I am Mehakpreet Kaur Saggu from Raikot, Punjab. Besides cherishing colossal cups of my mother’s signature tea, I adore adding new literary conquests to my stack of books. This sweet spot is where I discovered my love for the delicate intricacies of the mammalian brain. Through the beautiful blend of neuroscience, literature, and philosophy, I plan to plunge into the emotional learning circuits of the mammalian brain, consequently moving closer to my long-term pursuit of not only developing cost-effective and scalable interventions for neuropsychiatric disorders but also discovering how first-hand emotional experiences arise.

“I feel extremely ecstatic, gleefully glad, and highly humbled to be the recipient of the Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship this year. I am forever grateful for the unwavering support of my father, mother, brother, relatives, and school teachers who have played an incredibly instrumental role in shaping the individual I am. I look forward to meeting new people, perspectives, passions, and possibilities. Above it all, I can’t wait to have the opportunity to call the lovely University of Toronto my home!”

Paramvir Singh (St. Theresa’s Convent School, Karnal, India)

University of Toronto Mississauga, Management

“Hello! My name is Paramvir Singh, and I am a student from India with a deep interest in business studies, economics, and unfolding the complications that lie in the subject of management.

“Outside the classroom, I love to play soccer, socialize, read novels, and engage in community service. My most recent and highest achievement is organizing a world record for the longest webinar, part of my campaign against drug and child abuse. Through the vast opportunities available at the University of Toronto, I aim to continue exploring my interests while trying to create a positive impact on society.

“I’m highly honoured to be a recipient of the Lester B. Pearson Scholarship, and I look forward to starting my journey at the University of Toronto.”

