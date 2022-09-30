What happens at a Sikh weddings? What do they sing, and how did it all start?

By Asia Samachar | Sikhi |

You must have attended Sikh weddings called Anand Karaj. Ever wondered what is underlying messages of the shabads sung at those ceremonies? How and when were they introduced? Are they part and parcel of the Sikh Reht Maryada (Sikh Code of Conduct)?

These are some of the questions that will explored in a new Understanding Gurbani series via Zoom that will start in the middle of October 2022. You will be guided by Giani Jaspal Singh Pandhi, a Sikh parcharak who had served as a granthi at a Malaysian gurdwara.

Why attend the classes? Well, to learn, of course, at the comfort of your home. The class will transform the way you read and understand Gurbani. That is what some of previous learners have said about the classes conducted by Giani Ji.

Giani Jaspal will be discuss in detail through Zoom classes every Tuesday from 8.00pm to 9.30pm (Malaysia / Singapore time). Investment: RM30 per month, money that will go towards keeping a good Sikh preacher up and moving.

Click here to get a glimpse of what to expect. This is from the Anand Sahib series undertaken earlier.

If interested, call or Whatsapp Bachan Kaur +6012-621-6273 or Pritam Singh +6016-216-2474.

RELATED STORY:

Zoom classes for Gurbani Grammar & Anand Sahib (Asia Samachar, 17 July 2022)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here