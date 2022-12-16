Punjabi the newest language for Western Australian schools

By Asia Samachar | Australia |

Punjabi is the latest language to be made available in Western Australian schools for the pre-primary to Year 12 students.

State education and training minister Sue Ellery recently announced that a Punjabi curriculum will be developed and made available to schools in the state.

“I am pleased to see the ongoing expansion of languages curriculum for WA students, and the development of Punjabi curriculum is particularly fitting given it could support students in key future employment opportunities,” she said in a statement released on Dec 13.

In the process to fully develop the language, curriculum writers will develop syllabuses and support materials for schools.

In Western Australia, languages education becomes compulsory from Year 3. The pre-primary to Year 10 syllabuses will be available to schools from 2024. It is anticipated that the Year 11 courses will be available to students in 2024, with the first ATAR Course Examination to be set in 2025, the statement noted.

This follows the announcement in 2021 of the development of syllabuses for Hindi, Korean and Tamil, which will be introduced to schools next year.

“With more than 190 languages spoken throughout Western Australia, linguistic diversity is a great strength of our State and provides a range of social, cultural and economic benefits. It is also important that we develop courses that suit the needs of our young people,” she said.

Earlier this year, Ellery said the WA Government led the state’s largest ever business delegation to India amid a broader strengthening of our engagement with the country.

