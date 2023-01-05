British kirtan group NKJ tours Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia

By Asia Samachar | Indonesia |

British group Nirvair Khalsa Jatha (NKJ) will be touring Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia for a forthnight starting with a programme in Medan, Indonesia, tomorrow (Jan 6).

The jatha, leb by Harinder Singh Khalsa, had full house programmes at the centennial celebration of Gurdwara Sahib Kajang in Malaysia in November.

The group will be having programmes at Medan (Jan 6-8, 2023), Jakarta (Jan 9-10), Pattaya & Bangkok (Jan 12-17) and Johor Bahru (Jan 19-21)

