Kampar celebrates a decade of Dasmesh Pita Semagam

Dasmesh Pita Semagam in progress – Photo: DPS Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Dasmesh Pita Semagam, an annual programme in Kampar, Perak, to celebrate the birth of Guru Gobind Singh, turns 10 this year. This year, the kirtan and katha programme for run for 10 consecutive days from Jan 6 to Jan 15.

Among the events lined up are kirtan darbar, rehansbhai, kirtan and katha, akhand path, jaap, kids day and baalak kirtan. #dps202 [Full details at Asia Samachar Facebook and Instagram]

