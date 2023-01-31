Amar Singh s/o Toki Sunder Singh (1925-2023), Sentul

AMAR SINGH S/O TOKI SUNDER SINGH

13.2.1925 – 29.1.2023

AKHAND PATH

2 February 2023 (Thursday), starting at 7am to 4 February 2023 (Saturday)

at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

PATH DA BHOG

4 February 2023 (Saturday), from 9.30am to 12pm

For further details, please contact:

Dr P.S. Doal +6012 288 8639

Prem Singh +6012 663 5709

| Entry: 31 Jan 2023 | Source: Family

