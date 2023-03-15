Ishwinder Singh s/o Manjit Singh Budwal (1998 – 2023), Ipoh, Perak

ISHWINDER SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR MANJIT SINGH BUDWAL

11.06.1998 – 15.03.2023

Age: 24

Mother: Jasbir Kaur Shergill

Late Sardar Husara Singh (Dada ji )

Late Sardarni Bachan Kaur (Dadi ji)

Late Sardar DSP Utam Singh Shergill AMN PJK (Nana ji)

Late Sardani Sharan Kaur (Nani ji)

Ishwinder is a super fan of Liverpool FC . Will never be forgotten for his wonderful smile, heartfelt laughter and will always be loved dearly by his sisters, brothers, relatives and friends.

Last respect : 16 March 2023 (Thursday) from 10am onwards at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium (Address: Lot 294, 295, Jalam Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur). For direction, click here

Cremation / Saskaar: 16 March 2023 (Thursday) at 12pm at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium (Address: Lot 294, 295, Jalam Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur). For direction, click here

Akhand Path: 17 March 2023 (4p.m.) (Friday) to 19 March 2023 (4p.m.) (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa

Path da Bhog followed By Antim Ardaas : 19 March 2023 (Sunday) from 5p.m to 7 p.m, at Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa

Contact:

Gurdip Kaur +60 12-599 6100

Sachdev Singh + 60 12-238 9843

| Entry: 15 March 2023 | Source: Family

