Souljah Camp: Gurmat knowledge and leadership Sikh camp comes to Penang (April 22-24)

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A three-day Sikh camp for gurmat knowledge and leadership will be held at Gurdwara Sahib Bayan Baru, Penang from April 22 to 24.

Souljah Camp would focus on two key elements: Gurmat Gian (Knowledge) and Sardari (leadership).

The camp would be a platform for youth to discover themselves and be able to actualise their potential and serve as leaders (Sewadar) for the next generation, say its organiser.

This will allow the participants to develop their leadership by organising a camp in their region and give firsthand experience in learning. For this year’s Souljah Camp, the topics are bhagats in Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

The camp is open to those above 14. For those interested, call Jasvinder Singh (016-422 2243) or Pardip Singh Khalsa (016-4656 196).

