Pulapol gurdwara first big turnout after pandemic

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Some 400 members of the congregation took part in the Vaisakhi 2023 event at Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, Kuala Lumpur. It was the first major in-person Vaisakhi event at the gurdwara after three years since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aside from the akhand path from April 14-16, the Punjabi Education Centre (PEC) also held their fun and sports event for the students as well as other children.

The Pulapol Youth had organised games for people of all ages, climaxing with a volleyball match.

“Many youth made time to attend this event to celebrate and assist in the event which is commendable. That was heartening to note,” said a volunteer.

The semagam ended with Nishan Sahib Selami (flag raising ceremony) and kirtan by Bhai Tanveet Singh from Chandigarh.

Pulapol is short for Pusat Latihan Polis, or Police Training Centre, which is located at Jalan Semarak (formerly Henry Gurney Road).

