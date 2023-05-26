Lian Endin Pring @ Manjit Kaur (1949 – 2023), Formerly Seberang Jaya, Penang

LIAN ENDIN PRING @ MANJIT KAUR

15.3.1949 to 21.5.2023

We would like to kindly inform, the Sehaj Path da Bhog for Lian Endin Pring @ Manjit Kaur wife of Late Sardar Pritam Singh, formerly from Seberang Jaya, Penang will be held on Sunday, 4th June 2023, between 10am to 12pm at the Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya.

Please accept this as a personal invitation.

She is survived by her seven children, fourteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She held a special place in our hearts and her absence will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

For any enquiries please contact:

Suniljeet Singh 010 5187910

Ranjit Kaur 012 4025746

Jagdish Singh 0122459700

| Entry: 26 May 2023 | Source: Family

