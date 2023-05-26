Something’s brewing in Subang

Kuldip Singh (third from left) with some team members from the Subang Sikh Youth Club. In the background, new year eve fireworks at Subang gurdwara

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

A plan is underway to form the Subang Sikh Youth Club (SSYC). And the people behind the idea have some big plans for the youth from the city in the state of Selangor.

For a start, they are going full swing to organise a fundraising dinner on June 24. The team has started selling tickets for the event themed ‘Fundraising Bollywood Dinner’, with table of 10 priced at RM5,000, RM3,000 and RM700.

“Every little contribution will be channeled to the Subang Sikh Youth for Community development. The donation will be used to conduct youth games, study workshops and many other beneficial activities for the Subang Youth,” Kuldip Singh, an advisor to SSYC, told Asia Samachar in a message. Kuldip is also a committee member of the Gurdwara Sahib Subang.

Ramkarpal Singh, the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) (Law and Institutional Reform), is scheduled to attend the dinner.

For tickets, call Keerat (013-2176326) or Ameesha (010-3675066).

