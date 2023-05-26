How elections are shaped? Wave Makers captures the Taiwan experience

By Movie Walla | Movie Review |

What goes on behind an election campaign? Wave Maker, a Taiwanese drama series recently released on Netflix, provides some answers. The 8-episode drama brings to live the people, many of them faceless, hard at work for the candidates.

The plot centers around Wen-Fang Weng who lost an earlier election bid to become a councilor. Now, she has taken the role as her political party’s deputy director of the publicity department and spokesperson.

The fast-moving scenes attempts to instruct viewers as to how issues are managed or manipulated as the publicity teams attempt to score points for their candidates. You get to see discussions on how to manufacture news, and the role of the media.

The series have avoided controversy by not including current issues that Taiwanese people are concerned about, such as housing prices, power shortages, inflation, and cross-strait relations, remarked one reviewer. The reviewer noted that this was a pity as it missed the opportunity to show the real situation in Taiwan to overseas audiences.

But if you have been intrigued by elections, you may enjoy this series

