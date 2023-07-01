Harbans Singh (1954 – 2023), Petaling Jaya

HARBANS SINGH S/O LATE NAZAR SINGH
6.2.1954 – 1.7.2023
Passed away peacefully on 1st July 2023
Wife: Charanjeet Kaur d/o Late Nigendar (Meher) Singh
Daughters/Spouse :
1) Smita Kaur / Tarishvin Singh
2) Pavither Kaur / Gurpreet Singh
Deeply missed by sisters, brother, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, uncles, aunties, nieces, nephews and grandchildren
Cortege leaves residence at 11:00am on 2 July 2023 (Sunday) from 66, Jalan SS2/4, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor.
Last respects: 11:30am, 2 July 2023 (Sunday) at the MBPJ Public Crematorium, Kampung Tunku, Petaling Jaya.
Saskar/Cremation: 12:00pm, 2 July 2023 (Sunday)
For further information, please contact:
Surjit – 012 2020 589
Kirat – 019 388 1955
| Entry: 1 July 2023 | Source: Family
