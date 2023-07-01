Harbans Singh (1954 – 2023), Petaling Jaya

HARBANS SINGH S/O LATE NAZAR SINGH

6.2.1954 – 1.7.2023

Passed away peacefully on 1st July 2023

Wife: Charanjeet Kaur d/o Late Nigendar (Meher) Singh

Daughters/Spouse :

1) Smita Kaur / Tarishvin Singh

2) Pavither Kaur / Gurpreet Singh

Deeply missed by sisters, brother, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, uncles, aunties, nieces, nephews and grandchildren

Cortege leaves residence at 11:00am on 2 July 2023 (Sunday) from 66, Jalan SS2/4, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Last respects: 11:30am, 2 July 2023 (Sunday) at the MBPJ Public Crematorium, Kampung Tunku, Petaling Jaya.

Saskar/Cremation: 12:00pm, 2 July 2023 (Sunday)

For further information, please contact:

Surjit – 012 2020 589

Kirat – 019 388 1955

| Entry: 1 July 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here