YSA dialogue with Singapore former senior minister

Fancy engaging a former senior ministers? Young Sikh Association (Singapore) or YSA is organising a candid dialogue session with former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Aug 11, 2023.

Titled ‘Challenges of a New Era’, the event provides will allow participants to share their views on the challenges facing Singapore and Singaporeans.

Registration link: https://form.jotform.com/232118364564456

RELATED STORY:

Harishpal new president at Singapore’s Young Sikh Association (Asia Samachar, 28 Jan 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here