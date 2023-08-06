Tripathpal Singh Sachdev (1972 – 2023), Kajang

TRIPATHPAL SINGH SACHDEV S/O LATE PRITPAL SINGH SACHDEV

19.6.1972- 2.8.2023

With deep sorrow, we convey the peaceful passing of Tripathpal. Trippy, we miss you in ways that not even words can understand.

Wife: Karamjit Kaur

Children: Harkaran and Harjaskaran Singh Sachdev

Mother: Pritpal Kaur

Brother/ Spouse: Daljeet Singh Sachdev (Advocate & Solicitor) / Dr. Harvinder Kaur Khelae

Niece: Esha Kaur Sachdev

Path da Bhog: 13 Aug 2023 (Sunday), from 4 pm to 6 pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur. Guru ka Langgar will be served thereafter.

Contact:

Daljeet Singh +6 012 372 7241

Harvinder Kaur +6 012 206 5490

| Entry: 5 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

