Sukhjit Singh (1957 – 2023), Subang

SUKHJIT SINGH S/O GURDIAL SINGH

8.4.1957 – 4.8.2023

(USJ 2, Subang Jaya)

THE SONG IS ENDED BUT THE MELODY LINGERS ON. – Irving Berlin

Children:

Harveen Kaur (spouse) Harvinderjeet Singh

Narinpal Singh

Rashveen Kaur

Grandchildren: Gavinderjeet Singh

FUNERAL SERVICES: 5 Aug 2023 (Saturday)

Funeral Service: 10am: Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Cremation: 1.30pm: MBPJ Crematorium Petaling Jaya, Jalan 229 Section 51A

Path da Bhog: 12th August 2023, from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Subang

Contact:

Narin 012 – 665 5435

Harvin 012 – 337 4453

A man who always gave more than he had, his cheeky grin and kind heart was known to many.

| Entry: 4 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

