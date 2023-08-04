Sukhjit Singh (1957 – 2023), Subang

SUKHJIT SINGH S/O GURDIAL SINGH
8.4.1957 – 4.8.2023
(USJ 2, Subang Jaya)
THE SONG IS ENDED BUT THE MELODY LINGERS ON. – Irving Berlin
Children:
Harveen Kaur (spouse) Harvinderjeet Singh
Narinpal Singh
Rashveen Kaur
Grandchildren: Gavinderjeet Singh
FUNERAL SERVICES: 5 Aug 2023 (Saturday)
Funeral Service: 10am: Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
Cremation: 1.30pm: MBPJ Crematorium Petaling Jaya, Jalan 229 Section 51A
Path da Bhog: 12th August 2023, from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Subang
Contact:
Narin 012 – 665 5435
Harvin 012 – 337 4453
A man who always gave more than he had, his cheeky grin and kind heart was known to many.
| Entry: 4 Aug 2023 | Source: Family
