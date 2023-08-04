Toronto Police picks ‘bold, bright and progressive’ Svina Dhaliwal

By Asia Samachar | Canada |

Svina Dhaliwal has been appointed as the new Chief Administrative Officer of the Toronto Police Service, effective Aug 1, 2023.

Prior to this, she was the interim Director of People and Culture since 2022. She joined the service in January 2018 as the Director of Finance and Business Management.

“The Board is extremely pleased to make this announcement, and has great faith in Interim CAO Dhaliwal as a bold, bright and progressive leader who will continue to move the Service forward on a path of continued reform and transformation,” said the service chair Ann Morgan in a statement.

Under the Police Services Act, the service’s board has the responsibility of appointing Command Members, the Deputy Chiefs and the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). The CAO leads all aspects of the service’s fiscal, people, culture and equity related areas. This includes the development of a strategic, evidence-based planning approach to stabilize funding that addresses key public safety investments that are required to keep the City of Toronto safe.

The CAO also oversees the Toronto Police College, Wellness, Labour Relations, Talent Acquisition, Equity, Inclusion and Human Rights, Workforce Planning, Fleet, Procurement, and Facilities Management.

Experienced in dealing with highly-sensitive and complex issues, the statement described Dhaliwal as a visionary and transformative leader who brings a continuous improvement mindset, and has directed significant projects and programs aimed at advancing organizations’ modernization agendas.

She has 20 years of experience in both public and private sectors specializing in corporate planning, finance operations, human resource operations, IT-enabled change, equity and diversity and project management.

Prior to joining the service, Dhaliwal spent more than 10 years at IBM Global Business Services, where she held progressively senior and national transformation roles. She started her career working at Canada Revenue Agency and CIBC Wood Gundy.

