Gurpal Singh Sachdev s/o Hawala Singh Sachdev (1934 – 2023)

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Jaehaa Cheeree Likhiaa Thaehaa Hukam Kamaahi ||

Ghalae Aavehi Naanakaa Sadhae Outhee Jaahi ||1|| (SGGS, 1239)

SARDAR GURPAL SINGH SACHDEV S/O HAWALA SINGH SACHDEV

89 years old

Passed away peacefully on 2 September 2023 leaving behind and deeply missed by:

Wife: Late Madam Kawaljeet Kaur Sachdev

Children/ Spouse

Sanjeev Kaur Ahluwalia / Harpreet Singh Ahluwalia (USA)

Harmeet Singh Sachdev / Kuljit Kaur Jassal (OUG, KL)

Dr. Babita Kaur Sachdev / Dr. Kalwinder Singh Khaira (Kuching, Sarawak)

Arvind Singh Sachdev / Rajni Kaur Kukreja (Thailand)

Grandchildren / Spouse:

Simarpreet Kaur Ahluwalia / Lovedeep Singh Ghotra

Pahulpreet Singh Ahluwalia

Dr. Ashween Kaur Sachdev

Harnesh Singh Khaira

Gurjeevan Singh Sachdev

Rishika Kaur Khaira

Jaskaran Singh Sachdev

Priasha Kaur Khaira

Renesha Kaur Sachdev

Ektaa Kaur Sachdev

And also sisters, brother in law, sisters in law and many other loved ones.

Prayers at home (No 10, Jalan Hujan Emas, OUG, 58200 Kuala Lumpur) will start at 10am on Sunday, 3rd September 2023, after which the cortege will leave at 1.30pm for cremation at 2.30pm at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur.

Sahej Path Da Bhog and Antim Ardas will be held on Sunday 10th September 2023, from 9am to 11am at Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur. Guru Ka Langgar will be served thereafter.

A humble man who lived a simple honest life and brought much laughter and joy to those around him. A devoted Sikh who followed Guru Nanak’s teachings of kirat kamai, vand ke chakna and naam japna. He was actively involved for many years in the service of Dharamsala Gurdwara, KL.

Contact:

Harmeet Singh 012 – 399 4445

Dr. Babita Kaur 013 – 818 6870

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 2 Sept 2023 | Source: Family

