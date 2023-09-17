Chardee Kalaa: High Spirits v High Morale

What best explains chardhee kalaa: high spirits or high morale? In this first of a two-part article, SOHAN SINGH makes the distinctions.

Opinion

Sikhs conclude their Ardaas (supplication) with:

Nanak Naam charhdee kalaa. Taerae bhaanae sarbat daa bhalaa.

(Nanak! May Your Naam (preached by Nanak je) be exalted and may all flourish by Your Will.)

Before proceeding further, let us try to understand the meaning or significance of Naam in the Sikh faith:

In Gurbani, Naam has been used variously as the very essence of the Creator, the methodology for self-realisation, and ultimately the Supreme Light/Spirit. To put it more concisely, it can be said that Naam stands for the conscious awareness of the Divine that can be achieved by internalising and living the Teachings / Guidance enshrined in Gurbani.

As indicated above, Naam was preached by Guru Nanak and his successors and the Salok (Epilogue) in Jap jee Sahib makes explicit the outcome when a devotee /seeker remembers and practises it.

ਜਿਨੀ ਨਾਮੁ ਧਿਆਇਆ ਗਏ ਮਸਕਤਿ ਘਾਲਿ ॥

Jinee Naam Dhhiaaeiaa Geae Masakath Ghaal ||

Those who have remembered and practised Naam and departed after having worked by the sweat of their brows-toiled the right way.

ਨਾਨਕ ਤੇ ਮੁਖ ਉਜਲੇ ਕੇਤੀ ਛੁਟੀ ਨਾਲਿ ॥੧॥

Naanak Tae Mukh Oujalae Kaetee chhuttee Naal ||1||

-O Nanak, their faces are radiant as they are accepted for union with the Supreme Spirit, and many are saved along with them! ||1|| (SGGS: 1-8-12)

GURBANI – UTTERANCES OF THE GURUS

Gurbani needs to be read/recited or studied, absorbed (in the mind) and applied in everyday life, so that it becomes your behaviour or deeds. The following verse makes it explicit:

ਮਨਿ ਬਚਨਿ ਕਰਮਿ ਜਿ ਤੁਧੁ ਅਰਾਧਹਿ ਸੇ ਸਭੇ ਫਲ ਪਾਵਹੇ ॥

Man Bachan Karam J Thudhh Araadhhehi Sae Sabhae Fal Paavehae ||

Those who worship and adore You in thought, word, and deed, obtain all fruits and rewards.

ਮਲ ਮੂਤ ਮੂੜ ਜਿ ਮੁਗਧ ਹੋਤੇ ਸਿ ਦੇਖਿ ਦਰਸੁ ਸੁਗਿਆਨਾ ॥

Mal Moot Moorr J Mugadhh Hotae Si Daekh Daras Sugiaanaa ||

Those who are foolish and stupid, filthy with urine and manure-have evil minds-become all-knowing upon gaining the Blessed Vision of Your – Darshan – experience You within. (SGGS: 5 -248-9)

If we practise the teachings in this verse, we will be absorbing and practising the Divine qualities virtues and working towards the welfare of the others – and not focusing excessively on ourselves or our perceived troubles.

SECULARISATION OF THE TERM – CHARHDEE KALAA

The term Charhdee kalaa has been secularised. We do not want to read and live by teachings in Sri Guru Granth Sahib (SGGS) and Naam has been taken out of the equation altogether, i.e., Nanak Naam charhdee kalaa.

In everyday conversations, people use the term Charhdee kalaa with different connotations or implications: “I am okay or fine”. “I am in good spirits.” People even ask when meeting acquaintances or friends: Charhdee kalaa? And the response normally is – “Haan jee (Yes), Charhdee kalaa”.

The esteemed readers may know of other contexts in which the term is used and may wish to share their thoughts.

I must raise my head above the parapet and say that Charhdee kalaa stands for good morale though some writers assert that it also stands for high spirits. So let us shine a spotlight on High Spirits.

HIGH SPIRITS

Spirit is associated with an emotional state: exaltation and dejection. ‘In high spirits’- implies that a person is exalted, i.e., extremely happy and the same person can also then be in low spirits, i.e., dejected. There is no consistency in this emotional state. Oxford dictionary describes ‘high spirits’ as – lively and cheerful behaviour or mood.

After a negative outcome or defeat in a contest/match etc., one is unlikely to be cheerful, but one can take the lack of success in one’s stride with a firm resolve to reverse the outcome. The battle may be lost, but the war carries on.

HIGH MORALE

It is good morale which leads to resilience and not succumbing to pessimism when the odds are against you. You are in ‘good’ spirits’ (not high) rather than being enveloped in gloom and doom. Your morale is the amount of confidence you have when you are in a difficult or dangerous situation. It is difficult to keep your ‘spirts high’ when the chips are down, but you can maintain good morale by learning lessons and rising again to meet the challenge or be resilient.

A good analogy of resilience is the waves. They rise and fall, but after going down, they never fail to rise again.

A person in high morale would be resilient: have a measure of consistency and would not have large fluctuation in the moods. In difficult circumstances, the person is resolute, and will withstand any challenges that come up.

Teaching by Guru Teg Bahadur jee which elucidates this

ਹਰਖ ਸੋਗ ਤੇ ਰਹੈ ਨਿਆਰਉ ਨਾਹਿ ਮਾਨ ਅਪਮਾਨਾ ॥੧॥

Harakh sog tae rahai niaaro naah-ei maan apamaanaa.

One who remains unaffected by joy or sorrow, and honour or dishonour… (SGGS: 9-633-17)

What underpins Charhdee Kalaa is living by divine qualities and accepting the divine will: putting one’s best efforts and then accepting whatever the outcome with equanimity. With this mind-set, one can overcome all the difficulties when she or he makes up their mind to achieve success despite all the hurdles.

The concept of Charhdee kalaa teaches resilience and toughness or grit and sets us up for a future of endeavour and to set realistic goals.

(Sohan Singh is an ex-treatment manager who lives in England. This article has been extracted from an article shared at the Gurmat Learning Zone, GLZ, an Internet-based Sikh discussion group)

