United Sikhs UK pledges 1,000 livestock feed bags for flood-hit Panjab villages

London, UK — In yet another demonstration of the timeless Sikh principle of Seva (selfless service), UNITED SIKHS-UK has stepped forward to offer assistance to those most affected by the devastating floods in Punjab — both the people and their beloved livestock.

Villages bearing the brunt of nature’s fury have been the beneficiaries of this noble initiative. UNITED SIKHS-UK has pledged to distribute a total of 1,000 bags of essential livestock feed in the current round, ensuring that the animals vital to the livelihoods of these communities are cared for during this challenging time.

Mejindarpal Kaur, Chair of UNITED SIKHS-UK, expressed the organization’s unwavering commitment to the Sikh concept of Seva, saying, “Seva is at the heart of Sikhi, and it means serving humanity without any expectation of reward. In the spirit of our faith, we extend our hands to our brothers and sisters facing adversity. The livestock in these villages are not just animals; they are integral to the livelihoods and sustenance of the people here.”

UNITED SIKHS-UK’s volunteers, led by Balwinder Singh, Captain Harleen Singh, Sunil Singh and Jarnail Singh, embodying the values of compassion and community, have been tirelessly working to ensure that no one is left behind in this time of need. The bags of livestock feed represent not just sustenance but also a beacon of hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Mejindarpal Kaur further elaborated, “Our commitment to Seva goes beyond mere charity. It’s about being there for one another, irrespective of creed or caste. It’s about standing shoulder to shoulder in the face of adversity and helping our fellow beings rebuild their lives. ਤੇਰੈ ਹੁਕਮੇ ਸਾਵਣੁ ਆਇਆ॥ ਮੈ ਸਤ ਕਾ ਹਲੁ ਜੋਆਇਆ॥ ਨਾਉ ਬੀਜਣ ਲਗਾ ਆਸ ਕਰਿ ਹਰਿ ਬੋਹਲ ਬਖਸ ਜਮਾਇ ਜੀਉ ॥”

The villages being covered under this round of feed distribution:

1) Mundi Chohlian

2) Mundi Shehrian

3) Mandala Chhana (Ward # 1,2,3,4)

4) Gatta Mundi Kasu (Dhakka Basti )

5) Gatta Mundi Kasu (Lakhu Walian Chhana)

6) Bhanewal (Gatta Mundi Kasu)

7) Gatta Mundi Kasu (Gandi Vindiye)

8) Mundi Kasu Dere

9) Chak Bundala

About UNITED SIKHS-UK:

UNITED SIKHS-UK is a non-profit, humanitarian organization dedicated to serving the global community. Founded on the principles of selfless service, equality, and unity, UNITED SIKHS-UK strives to empower individuals and communities in need, fostering a world where all can live with dignity and respect. Through various humanitarian projects and initiatives, the organization remains committed to making a positive difference in the lives of those it serves.

ਯੂਨਾਈਟਿਡ ਸਿੱਖਸ-ਯੂਕੇ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਹੜ੍ਹ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਪਿੰਡਾਂ ਦੀ ਜੀਵਨ ਸੀਮਾ ਵਧਾਈ: ਪਸ਼ੂਆਂ ਦੀ ਫੀਡ ਦੇ 1,000 ਬੋਰੇ ਵੰਡੇ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ।

“ਅੰਡਜ ਜੇਰਜ ਉਤਭੁਜ ਸੇਤਜ ਤੇਰੇ ਕੀਤੇ ਜੰਤਾ॥

ਏਕੁ ਪੁਰਬੁ ਮੈ ਤੇਰਾ ਦੇਖਿਆ ਤੂ ਸਭਨਾ ਮਾਹਿ ਰਵੰਤਾ॥”

ਲੰਡਨ, ਯੂ.ਕੇ. – ਸੇਵਾ ਦੇ ਸਦੀਵੀ ਸਿੱਖ ਸਿਧਾਂਤ ਦੇ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਪ੍ਰਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ, ਯੂਨਾਈਟਿਡ ਸਿੱਖਸ-ਯੂਕੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਨਾਸ਼ਕਾਰੀ ਹੜ੍ਹਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਪ੍ਰਭਾਵਿਤ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਿਆਰੇ ਪਸ਼ੂਆਂ ਲਈ ਸਹਾਇਤਾ ਦੀ ਪੇਸ਼ਕਸ਼ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਅੱਗੇ ਵਧਿਆ ਹੈ।

ਕੁਦਰਤ ਦੇ ਕਹਿਰ ਦੀ ਮਾਰ ਝੱਲ ਰਹੇ ਪਿੰਡਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਸ ਨੇਕ ਉਪਰਾਲੇ ਦਾ ਲਾਭ ਮਿਲਿਆ ਹੈ। ਯੂਨਾਈਟਿਡ ਸਿੱਖਸ-ਯੂਕੇ ਨੇ ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਦੌਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੁੱਲ 1,000 ਬੋਰੇ ਪਸ਼ੂਆਂ ਦੀ ਫੀਡ ਵੰਡਣ ਦਾ ਵਾਅਦਾ ਕੀਤਾ ਹੈ, ਇਹ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਕਿ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਰੋਜ਼ੀ-ਰੋਟੀ ਲਈ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਜਾਨਵਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਇਸ ਚੁਣੌਤੀਪੂਰਨ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਦੇਖਭਾਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਜਾਂਦੀ ਹੈ।

ਯੂਨਾਈਟਿਡ ਸਿੱਖਸ-ਯੂ.ਕੇ. ਦੇ ਚੇਅਰ, ਮਜਿੰਦਰਪਾਲ ਕੌਰ ਨੇ ਸੇਵਾ ਦੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਸੰਕਲਪ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਸੰਸਥਾ ਦੀ ਅਟੁੱਟ ਵਚਨਬੱਧਤਾ ਦਾ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਾਵਾ ਕਰਦਿਆਂ ਕਿਹਾ, “ਸੇਵਾ ਸਿੱਖੀ ਦਾ ਧੁਰਾ ਹੈ, ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਰਥ ਹੈ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਕਿਸੇ ਇਨਾਮ ਦੀ ਉਮੀਦ ਦੇ ਮਨੁੱਖਤਾ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਨਾ ਹੈ। ਅਸੀਂ ਸ਼ਰਧਾ ਭਾਵਨਾ ਨਾਲ ਮੁਸੀਬਤਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਭੈਣਾਂ-ਭਰਾਵਾਂ ਵੱਲ ਹੱਥ ਵਧਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਾਂ। ਇਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਪਿੰਡਾਂ ਦੇ ਪਸ਼ੂ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਜਾਨਵਰ ਹੀ ਨਹੀਂ ਹਨ, ਇਹ ਇੱਥੋਂ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਰੋਜ਼ੀ-ਰੋਟੀ ਦਾ ਅਨਿੱਖੜਵਾਂ ਅੰਗ ਹਨ।”

ਯੂਨਾਈਟਿਡ ਸਿੱਖਸ-ਯੂਕੇ ਦੇ ਵਲੰਟੀਅਰ, ਬਲਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ, ਕੈਪਟਨ ਹਰਲੀਨ ਸਿੰਘ, ਸੁਨੀਲ ਸਿੰਘ, ਜਰਨੈਲ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਵਿੱਚ, ਹਮਦਰਦੀ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਦੀਆਂ ਕਦਰਾਂ-ਕੀਮਤਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਮੂਰਤੀਮਾਨ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ, ਇਹ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਅਣਥੱਕ ਮਿਹਨਤ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਨ ਕਿ ਲੋੜ ਦੇ ਇਸ ਸਮੇਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੋਈ ਵੀ ਪਿੱਛੇ ਨਾ ਰਹੇ। ਪਸ਼ੂਆਂ ਦੀ ਫੀਡ ਦੇ ਬੋਰੇ ਨਾ ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਰੋਜ਼ੀ-ਰੋਟੀ ਨੂੰ ਦਰਸਾਉਂਦੇ ਹਨ, ਸਗੋਂ ਇੱਕ ਉੱਜਵਲ ਕੱਲ੍ਹ ਲਈ ਆਸ ਦੀ ਕਿਰਨ ਵੀ ਦਰਸਾਉਂਦੀਆਂ ਹਨ।

ਮਜਿੰਦਰਪਾਲ ਕੌਰ ਨੇ ਅੱਗੇ ਦੱਸਿਆ, “ਸੇਵਾ ਪ੍ਰਤੀ ਸਾਡੀ ਵਚਨਬੱਧਤਾ, ਸਿਰਫ਼ ਦਾਨ ਤੋਂ ਪਰੇ ਹੈ” ਇਹ ਧਰਮ ਜਾਂ ਜਾਤ ਦੀ ਪਰਵਾਹ ਕੀਤੇ ਬਿਨਾਂ, ਇੱਕ ਦੂਜੇ ਲਈ ਖੜ੍ਹੇ ਹੋਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਹੈ। ਇਹ ਮੁਸੀਬਤ ਦੇ ਸਾਮ੍ਹਣੇ ਮੋਢੇ ਨਾਲ ਮੋਢਾ ਜੋੜ ਕੇ ਖੜ੍ਹੇ ਹੋਣ ਅਤੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਸਾਥੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਨੂੰ ਮੁੜ ਬਣਾਉਣ ਵਿੱਚ ਮਦਦ ਕਰਨ ਬਾਰੇ ਹੈ।

ਤੇਰੈ ਹੁਕਮੇ ਸਾਵਣੁ ਆਇਆ॥

ਮੈ ਸਤ ਕਾ ਹਲੁ ਜੋਆਇਆ॥

ਨਾਉ ਬੀਜਣ ਲਗਾ ਆਸ ਕਰਿ ਹਰਿ ਬੋਹਲ ਬਖਸ ਜਮਾਇ ਜੀਉ ॥”

ਫੀਡ ਦੀ ਵੰਡ ਦੇ ਇਸ ਦੌਰ ਦੇ ਅਧੀਨ ਆਉਣ ਵਾਲੇ ਪਿੰਡ:

1) ਮੁੰਡੀ ਚੋਹਲੀਆਂ

2) ਮੁੰਡੀ ਸ਼ਹਿਰੀਆਂ

3) ਮੰਡਾਲਾ ਛੰਨਾ (ਵਾਰਡ ਨੰਬਰ – 1,2,3,4)

4) ਗੱਟਾ ਮੁੰਡੀ ਕਾਸੂ (ਧੱਕਾ ਬਸਤੀ)

5) ਗੱਟਾ ਮੁੰਡੀ ਕਾਸੂ (ਲੱਖੂ ਵਾਲੀਆਂ ਛੰਨਾਂ)

6) ਭਾਨੇਵਾਲ (ਗੱਟਾ ਮੁੰਡੀ ਕਾਸੂ)

7) ਗੱਟਾ ਮੁੰਡੀ ਕਾਸੂ (ਗੰਡੀ ਵਿੰਡੀਏ)

8) ਮੁੰਡੀ ਕਾਸੂ ਡੇਰੇ

9) ਚੱਕ ਬੁੰਡਾਲਾ

ਯੂਨਾਈਟਿਡ ਸਿੱਖਸ-ਯੂਕੇ ਬਾਰੇ:

ਯੂਨਾਈਟਿਡ ਸਿੱਖਸ-ਯੂਕੇ ਇੱਕ ਗੈਰ-ਲਾਭਕਾਰੀ, ਮਾਨਵਤਾਵਾਦੀ ਸੰਸਥਾ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਸਮਰਪਿਤ ਹੈ। ਨਿਰਸਵਾਰਥ ਸੇਵਾ, ਸਮਾਨਤਾ ਅਤੇ ਏਕਤਾ ਦੇ ਸਿਧਾਂਤਾਂ ‘ਤੇ ਸਥਾਪਿਤ, ਯੂਨਾਈਟਿਡ ਸਿੱਖਸ-ਯੂਕੇ ਲੋੜਵੰਦ ਵਿਅਕਤੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਭਾਈਚਾਰਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਮਦਦ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ, ਇੱਕ ਅਜਿਹੀ ਦੁਨੀਆ ਨੂੰ ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹਿਤ ਕਰਦਾ ਹੈ ਜਿੱਥੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਮਾਣ ਅਤੇ ਸਤਿਕਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਰਹਿ ਸਕਦੇ ਹਨ। ਵੱਖ-ਵੱਖ ਮਾਨਵਤਾਵਾਦੀ ਪ੍ਰੋਜੈਕਟਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਪਹਿਲਕਦਮੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਮਾਧਿਅਮ ਨਾਲ, ਸੰਸਥਾ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਜੀਵਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਸਕਾਰਾਤਮਕ ਤਬਦੀਲੀ ਲਿਆਉਣ ਲਈ ਵਚਨਬੱਧ ਰਹਿੰਦੀ ਹੈ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੀ ਇਹ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਦੀ ਹੈ।

