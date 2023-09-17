Mata Pajan Kaur (1933 – 2023), Melaka

MATA PAJAN KAUR D/O LATE SARDARA SINGH SANDHU (District Brampura)

8.9.1933 – 16.9.2023

W/O LATE NASIB SINGH PANNU (MELAKA)

Passed away peacefully on 16 Sept.2023 leaving behind:

Sister: Mdm Karam Kaur

Children / In-laws

Manjit Kaur

Late Harban Singh / Sewinder Kaur

Sarjit Kaur / Velu

Pershen Kaur / Satvindar Singh (KL)

Jasveer Kaur / Paramjit Singh (KL)

Jesan Kaur / Late Dr. Balbir Singh

Nephew and Nieces, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her loss

Cortege leaves from No. 28, Jalan SP 15, Taman Semabok Perdana, 75050, Melaka at 3.30pm, 17 September 2023 (Sunday)

Saskaar / Cremation: 4.30pm, 17 September 2023 (Sunday), at Pertubuhan Wakaf India Melaka, Sungai Putat Jelutong, Batu Berendam, Melaka.

Contact:

Inderraj Singh 019 657 8008

Harjit Singh 016 625 4775

| Entry: 17 Sept 2023 | Source: Family

