Ambra Singh (1954 – 2023), Kajang

Waheguru ji ka Khalsa

Waheguru ji ki Fateh

SARDAR AMBRA SINGH S/O SUNDARA SINGH

29.1.1954 – 16.9.2023

With grief and sorrow we wish to inform the passing of our beloved father Sardar Ambra Singh s/o Sundara Singh husband of Mdm Bran Kaur d/o Dalip Singh on 16 September 2023.

Leaving behind,

Wife: Bran Kaur d/o Dalip Singh

Children / Spouse

Kiranjeet Kaur d/o Ambra Singh / Vejinder Singh s/o Ram Singh

Karamjeet Singh s/o Ambra Singh

Kaljeet Singh s/o Ambra Singh / Harwanth Kaur d/o Rajinder Singh

Grandchildren

Rashishveer Singh s/o Vejinder Singh

Aishaanya Kaur d/o Vejinder Singh

Jasnimreth Kaur d/o Kaljeet Singh

Last respect details: 16 September 2023 (Saturday), 4pm onwards, at No G303, Kuarters Klinik Kesihatan Sg Chua, Kajang, Selangor.

Cortège leaves residence on 17 September 2023 (Sunday) at 10am to Shamshan Bhoomi, Shamsham Bhoomi Hall followed by last respects from 10.30am to 12pm .

Saskaar/cremation will be held at 12.30pm, 17 September 2023 (Sunday).

Path da Bhog: September 24, 2023 (Sunday), from 10am to 1pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Kajang

Contact Details:

Kaljeet Singh 017 – 536 3542

Karamjeet Singh 012 – 384 5481

Kiranjeet Kaur 012 – 665 2080

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 16 Sept 2023 | Source: Family

