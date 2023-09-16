Ambra Singh (1954 – 2023), Kajang

Waheguru ji ka Khalsa
Waheguru ji ki Fateh
SARDAR AMBRA SINGH S/O SUNDARA SINGH
29.1.1954 – 16.9.2023
With grief and sorrow we wish to inform the passing of our beloved father Sardar Ambra Singh s/o Sundara Singh husband of Mdm Bran Kaur d/o Dalip Singh on 16 September 2023.
Leaving behind,
Wife: Bran Kaur d/o Dalip Singh
Children / Spouse
Kiranjeet Kaur d/o Ambra Singh / Vejinder Singh s/o Ram Singh
Karamjeet Singh s/o Ambra Singh
Kaljeet Singh s/o Ambra Singh / Harwanth Kaur d/o Rajinder Singh
Grandchildren
Rashishveer Singh s/o Vejinder Singh
Aishaanya Kaur d/o Vejinder Singh
Jasnimreth Kaur d/o Kaljeet Singh
Last respect details: 16 September 2023 (Saturday), 4pm onwards, at No G303, Kuarters Klinik Kesihatan Sg Chua, Kajang, Selangor.
Cortège leaves residence on 17 September 2023 (Sunday) at 10am to Shamshan Bhoomi, Shamsham Bhoomi Hall followed by last respects from 10.30am to 12pm .
Saskaar/cremation will be held at 12.30pm, 17 September 2023 (Sunday).
Path da Bhog: September 24, 2023 (Sunday), from 10am to 1pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Kajang
Contact Details:
Kaljeet Singh 017 – 536 3542
Karamjeet Singh 012 – 384 5481
Kiranjeet Kaur 012 – 665 2080
Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):
Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80
Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8
| Entry: 16 Sept 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here