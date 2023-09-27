Mata Pritam Kaur (1937 – 2023), Puchong

MATA PRITAM KAUR D/O MATAB SINGH
29.07.1937 – 22.9.2023
WO LATE SARBAN SINGH PARMAR
Passed away peacefully on 22nd September 2023 leaving behind:
Children | Spouse
Late Pardeep Singh Parmar
Rawindar Singh Parmar / Carrol Wong
Jasmin Kaur Parmar / Balbeer Singh Khaira
Parveen Kaur Parmar / Maninderpal Singh Bhullar
Grandchildren
Satleen Kaur Khaira
Nikita Bhullar
Rhianne Bhullar
And
nephews, nieces, cousins & a host of relatives and friends.
Path da Bhog followed by Antim Ardaas: 30th September 2023 (Saturday), from 10.00am, at Gurdwara Sahib Puchong.
Contact Details:
Jasmindar Kaur 012 – 267 2129
Ravindar Singh 012 – 391 5341
Parveen Kaur 019 – 200 3995
Mom / Naniji, we are missing you today and everyday that comes after today, but we know that you will always be with us in our hearts. ❤️
| Entry: 22 Sept 2023; Updated: 27 Sept 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here