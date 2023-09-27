Mata Pritam Kaur (1937 – 2023), Puchong

MATA PRITAM KAUR D/O MATAB SINGH

29.07.1937 – 22.9.2023

WO LATE SARBAN SINGH PARMAR

Passed away peacefully on 22nd September 2023 leaving behind:

Children | Spouse

Late Pardeep Singh Parmar

Rawindar Singh Parmar / Carrol Wong

Jasmin Kaur Parmar / Balbeer Singh Khaira

Parveen Kaur Parmar / Maninderpal Singh Bhullar

Grandchildren

Satleen Kaur Khaira

Nikita Bhullar

Rhianne Bhullar

And

nephews, nieces, cousins & a host of relatives and friends.

Path da Bhog followed by Antim Ardaas: 30th September 2023 (Saturday), from 10.00am, at Gurdwara Sahib Puchong.

Contact Details:

Jasmindar Kaur 012 – 267 2129

Ravindar Singh 012 – 391 5341

Parveen Kaur 019 – 200 3995

Mom / Naniji, we are missing you today and everyday that comes after today, but we know that you will always be with us in our hearts. ❤️

