Surjit Kaur (1943 – 2023), Formerly from Penang

SURJIT KAUR

(formerly from Penang)

4.5.1943 – 26.9.2023

Husband: Late Joginder Singh @ Jagjit Singh A/L Babu Singh

Village: Punjab

Children / Spouses:

Dave / Mumtaz

Dr Ragbir Kaur

Balbir (Jay) / Jinder

Ranjit Singh

Grandchildren:

Ravinderpal Singh

Harwinder Singh

Rajwinder Singh

Balwinder Singh

Amir /Aslina

Amar

Afzal

Jasmine

Karishma

Great Grandchild:

Aziza Maliha

Nephew, nieces, relatives and all friends.

Sehaj Path da Bhog will be held on Sunday, 1st October 2023, from 9.30am till 11.30am, at Gurdwara

Sahib Polis (High Street), Jalan Balai Polis, Kuala Lumpur and thereafter, Guru Ka Langgar (Lunch) will be served.

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from our family.

Contact:

010 916 8683 (Dr Ragbir)

012 339 4585 (Dave)

010 367 0431 (Jasmine)

You may have passed on, but your memories would always live on within us. Deeply loved and sorely missed.

We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to all our relatives and friends for their kind presence and support rendered during our recent bereavement.

| Entry: 27 Sept 2023 | Source: Family

