Pirthpal Singh @ Pitey (1962 – 2023), Setapak, Kuala Lumpur

PIRTHPAL SINGH @ PITEY S/O MENGA SINGH

10.7.1962 – 27.9.2023

Setapak, Kuala Lumpur

Village: Taiping, Perak

Wife: Gurtip Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Parveen Kaur & Avinash Singh

Satvender Singh & Late Kamaljit Kaur

Seshveen Kaur & Sachvinder Singh

Beloved Grandchildren

Passed away peacefully on 27th September 2023

For those who wish to pay their final respects, the funeral details are as follows:

Date: 28 September 2023 (Thursday)

Venue: Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Timing: 10.00 am to 11.45 am, Saskaar at 12.00 noon.

Path da Bhog: 9.00am, 8th October 2023, Gurdwara Sahib Sentul

Contact:

Sachvin : 018-6622258

Parveen : 018-3127178

Seshveen : 018-6622251

You have been a great Husband, Brother, Father, Father-in-Law & Grandfather. You will be dearly missed by your beloved family.

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 28 Sept 2023 | Source: Family

