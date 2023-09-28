Pirthpal Singh @ Pitey (1962 – 2023), Setapak, Kuala Lumpur

PIRTHPAL SINGH @ PITEY S/O MENGA SINGH
10.7.1962 – 27.9.2023
Setapak, Kuala Lumpur
Village: Taiping, Perak
Wife: Gurtip Kaur
Children / Spouses:
Parveen Kaur & Avinash Singh
Satvender Singh & Late Kamaljit Kaur
Seshveen Kaur & Sachvinder Singh
Beloved Grandchildren
Passed away peacefully on 27th September 2023
For those who wish to pay their final respects, the funeral details are as follows:
Date: 28 September 2023 (Thursday)
Venue: Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Timing: 10.00 am to 11.45 am, Saskaar at 12.00 noon.
Path da Bhog: 9.00am, 8th October 2023, Gurdwara Sahib Sentul
Contact:
Sachvin : 018-6622258
Parveen : 018-3127178
Seshveen : 018-6622251
You have been a great Husband, Brother, Father, Father-in-Law & Grandfather. You will be dearly missed by your beloved family.
Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):
Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80
Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8
| Entry: 28 Sept 2023 | Source: Family
