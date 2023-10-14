Sanjeet Singh Deol (1986 – 2023), Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur

With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Son.

SANJEET SINGH DEOL

5.9.1986 – 14.10.2023

Parents: Dr Ranjit Singh Deol & Paramjit (Shushil) Kaur Makhan Singh

Leaves behind Grandmother, Uncles, Aunties, cousins, relatives, friends and colleagues

Saskaar / Cremation: 12 noon, 15 October 2023 (Sunday) at Kampung Tungku, Krematorium MPPJ

Last respects on 15th October 2023 (Sunday), from 8am to 11 am, at their residence 43, Jalan Wan Malini 2, Taman Sri Endah, 57000 Kuala Lumpur

Cortège Leaves at 11 am from the residence

Path da Bhog: 29th October 2023 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gudwara Sahib Kuyoh

Contact:

Ravi 012 288 5164

Balin Deol 014 246 3367

Our beloved Sanjeet, you were a very special person who touched all our hearts. You fought the battle bravely, it’s time to rest , we will all miss you dearly.

| Entry: 14 Oct 2023 | Source: Family

