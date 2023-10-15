Rawinder Kaur w/o Hardeal Singh Moga (1943 – 2023), Johor Bahru

RAWINDER KAUR W/O HARDEAL SINGH MOGA

25.5.1943 – 15.10.2023

A kind, gentle and caring soul who will be dearly missed.

Children / Spouses

1) Gurmit Kaur Gill / Amerpal Singh Khosa

2) Harmit Kaur Gill / Paramjit Singh Dhillon

3) Rajpal Singh Gill / Asvinder Kaur Dhaliwal

Grandchildren

1) Teerathpal Kaur Khosa / Kirat Singh Sandhu

2) Rasnajeet Kaur Khosa / Ravinderjeet Singh Litt

3) Gurjeevan Singh Khosa

4) Anisha Kaur Gill

5) Pavanpreet Kaur Dhillon

6) Gurleen Kaur Gill

Great Grandchild

1) Harsartaaj Singh Sandhu

Saskaar / Cremation: 1.30 pm, 16 Oct 2023 (Monday), at Hindu Crematorium Jalan Kebun Teh, Johor Bahru

Cortège leaves No 15, Jalan Mutiara Emas 9/13, Austin Boulevard, Johor Bahru at 12.30 pm

Akhand Path will commence on 20 Oct 2023, 8.30 am at the residence

Path da Bhog: 22 Oct 2023 (Sunday), from 10.00 am, at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru

Contact:

Amerpal Singh Khosa 014 965 8550

| Entry: 15 Oct 2023 | Source: Family

