In Loving Memory: Mata Paritam Kaur (1930-2022)

First Barsi | Mithi Yaad

IN LOVING MEMORY OF

MATA PARITAM KAUR (Mantin)

(VG. Gurhe)

(1930-2022)

Wife of Late Sardar Bhag Singh Gill (Galib)

MANTIN, NEGERI SEMBILAN

Kirtan & Path da Bhog

8 November, 2023 (Wednesday), from 6.00 pm to 8.00pm, followed by Guru Ka Langgar

GURDWARA SAHIB PULAPOL

Pusat Latihan Polis, 54100 Kuala Lumpur.

CONTACT FOR DETAILS:

Harmesh 017 6233784 | Arwin 012 3456561 |

Entry: 3 Nov 2023

