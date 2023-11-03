In Loving Memory: Mata Paritam Kaur (1930-2022)

First Barsi | Mithi Yaad
IN LOVING MEMORY OF
MATA PARITAM KAUR (Mantin)
(VG. Gurhe)
(1930-2022)
Wife of Late Sardar Bhag Singh Gill (Galib)
MANTIN, NEGERI SEMBILAN
Kirtan & Path da Bhog
8 November, 2023 (Wednesday), from 6.00 pm to 8.00pm, followed by Guru Ka Langgar
GURDWARA SAHIB PULAPOL
Pusat Latihan Polis, 54100 Kuala Lumpur.
CONTACT FOR DETAILS:
Harmesh 017 6233784 | Arwin 012 3456561 |
| Entry: 3 Nov 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here