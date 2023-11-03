Fraud analyst Balroop Kaur bags Miss Malaysia Indian Global title

Balroop Kaur Aujla wins Miss Malaysia Indian Global 2023

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Fraud analyst Balroop Kaur Aujla has been crowned as the Miss Malaysia Indian Global 2023. The 29-year-old won, among others, a cash award of RM25,000, a full scholarship to Veritas University and a return ticket to Seoul, South Korea.

