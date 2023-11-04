Dato Paduka Dr Ranjeet Sidhu (1924 – 2023), Kuala Kangsar

DATO PADUKA DR RANJEET SIDHU
2.4.1924 – 3.11.2023
You have gone gently into the night.
You were a beacon of light for us
Brothers
Dr Ajit Sidhu
Dr Jaswant Sidhu
Sisters in law
Doreen Sidhu
Ann Sidhu
Late brother and sister
Datuk Harbhajan Sidhu
Dr Harbans Gill
Nephews and nieces around the world
Saskaar/cremation: 12 noon, 5 November 2023 (Sunday), at MBPJ Crematorium, Petaling Jaya.
Contact:
Baldev Sidhu (012 – 629 3206)
Simran Gill (012 – 370 1788)
| Entry: 4 Nov 2023 | Source: Family
Condolences to her family and pray her soul rest with WaheGuru. Bless all
If she was a pensioner remember to claim RM3K Funeral Grant from Pensions Dept.
Details on KWAP website.