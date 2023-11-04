Dato Paduka Dr Ranjeet Sidhu (1924 – 2023), Kuala Kangsar

DATO PADUKA DR RANJEET SIDHU

2.4.1924 – 3.11.2023

You have gone gently into the night.
You were a beacon of light for us

Brothers
Dr Ajit Sidhu
Dr Jaswant Sidhu

Sisters in law
Doreen Sidhu
Ann Sidhu

Late brother and sister
Datuk Harbhajan Sidhu
Dr Harbans Gill

Nephews and nieces around the world

Saskaar/cremation: 12 noon, 5 November 2023 (Sunday), at MBPJ Crematorium, Petaling Jaya.

Contact:
Baldev Sidhu (012 – 629 3206)
Simran Gill (012 – 370 1788)

1 COMMENT

  1. Condolences to her family and pray her soul rest with WaheGuru. Bless all
    If she was a pensioner remember to claim RM3K Funeral Grant from Pensions Dept.
    Details on KWAP website.

