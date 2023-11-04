Dato Paduka Dr Ranjeet Sidhu (1924 – 2023), Kuala Kangsar

DATO PADUKA DR RANJEET SIDHU

2.4.1924 – 3.11.2023

You have gone gently into the night.

You were a beacon of light for us

Brothers

Dr Ajit Sidhu

Dr Jaswant Sidhu



Sisters in law

Doreen Sidhu

Ann Sidhu

Late brother and sister

Datuk Harbhajan Sidhu

Dr Harbans Gill

Nephews and nieces around the world

Saskaar/cremation: 12 noon, 5 November 2023 (Sunday), at MBPJ Crematorium, Petaling Jaya.

Contact:

Baldev Sidhu (012 – 629 3206)

Simran Gill (012 – 370 1788)

| Entry: 4 Nov 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here