Sikh bikers reach Umling La, world’s highest motorable pass

Malaysian Sikh bikers reached Umling La, the highest motorable pass in the world at the height of 19,204 feet above sea level.

By Asia Samachar | India |

Three Sikh bikers from Malaysia undertook a 11-day bike journey in India, with the highlight being reaching Umling La, the highest motorable pass in the world, standing at 19,204 feet above sea level.

Avethar Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Jaspal Singh, all members of the Kuala Lumpur based SSU Kelab Aman, began their journey from Moga, Panjab, on Aug 4, 2023.

The team also conquered the Mighty Khardung La (17,982 ft), a mountain pass in the Leh district of the Indian union territory of Ladakh.

