Kamaljit Kaur Sachdev (Kawali) (1958-2024)

PHANJI KAMALJIT KAUR SACHDEV (KAWALI)

65 years

Daughter of Late Sardar Harban Singh Sachdev & Mata Harbajan Kaur Sachdev (BHP Gombak)

Adored by her Brothers, Sisters, Cousins, Nieces & Nephews

Phanji Vajinder Kaur & Mr Rattanpal Singh

Dato’ Dr. Manjit Singh Sachdev & Datin Valerie

Mr Malvender Singh Sachdev & Mrs Jagparveen Kaur

Mr Sahinderpal Singh Sachdev & & Mrs Paramjit Kaur

Mr Mahinder Singh Sachdev & Mrs Ling Siew Chin

Dr Jasbir Singh Sachdev & Mrs Amerjeet Kaur

Mrs Keshmahinder Kaur Sachdev & Mr John McGovern

Late Manmohan Kaur & family

AKHAND PATH

15 January 2024 commencing from 4:00 pm to 17 January 2024 at 4:00pm.

Followed by Kirtan until 6:00pm

and Guru Ka Langgar

at Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa.

Yours and your family’s kind attendance would be much appreciated

Dato’ Dr. Manjit 019 310 1919

Sahinderpal 019 269 4863

Entry: 15 Jan 2024

