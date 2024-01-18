Juswan Singh Sekhon (Bira) (1953 – 2024), Ipoh, Formerly Malim Nawar

Sardar Juswan Singh Sekhon (Bira)

s/o Late Sardar Nazar Singh Akali & Late Sardarni Gurmej Kaur

12.2.1953 – 15.1.2024

Ipoh, formerly from Malim Nawar

A pillar in the Sikh community. His strength, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to sharing the teachings of the Guru touched countless lives, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him. Forever grateful for his profound impact and enduring legacy.

Wife: Artar Kaur (Ranjit) d/o Late Bachan Singh (Teluk Intan)

Children / Spouses:

Gurmit Kaur & Ajitpal Singh (Penang)

Pramjit Kaur & Harjinder Singh (Bidor)

Kiranjit Kaur & Hanoj Singh (Ipoh)

Mahinder Singh & Pawandip Kaur (Ipoh)

Jasvinder Kaur & Jasminder Singh (Gopeng)

Sukhvinder Singh

Grandchildren: Kelvinder Singh, Harpreet Kaur, Joeginder Singh, Praveen Kaur, Raagveen Kaur, Baalleenjit Kaur, Sachveen Kaur, Simardip Kaur, Rasleenjit Kaur, Raj Ameer Singh, Hasveer Singh, Karamveerjit Singh, Harleenjit Kaur, Jesleen Kaur

PATH DA BHOG

10am onwards, 28 January 2024 (Sunday)

Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

Contact:

Manjit : 010 – 379 0642

Hanoj: 016 – 532 1705

The family would like to express their appreciation, and thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of HRPB emergency department as well as relatives and friends for support and solidarity with the family.

| Entry: 18 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here