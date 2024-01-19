In Loving Memory: Sardarni Bhajan Kaur Sidhu (1940 – 2023)

First Year Barsi / Mithi Yaad

In loving memory of our dearest Mom

Sardarni Bhajan Kaur Sidhu

(1940 – 2023)

Wife of Late Latchman Singh Toor

SAJEH PATH DA PHOG

Saturday, 27th January 2024

4.00pm – 6.00pm

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling

(No. 4, Lorong Utara B, Off Jalan Utara, 46200 Petaling Jaya)

Followed By Guru Ka Langgar.

Dearly missed by

Daughters & Son In-laws,

Family & Friends

Contact:

Inderpal 016 – 699 1921

Kiran 016 – 245 0373

| Entry: 19 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

