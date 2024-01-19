In Loving Memory: Sardarni Bhajan Kaur Sidhu (1940 – 2023)

First Year Barsi / Mithi Yaad
In loving memory of our dearest Mom
Sardarni Bhajan Kaur Sidhu
(1940 – 2023)
Wife of Late Latchman Singh Toor
SAJEH PATH DA PHOG
Saturday, 27th January 2024
4.00pm – 6.00pm
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling
(No. 4, Lorong Utara B, Off Jalan Utara, 46200 Petaling Jaya)
Followed By Guru Ka Langgar.
Dearly missed by
Daughters & Son In-laws,
Family & Friends
Contact:
Inderpal 016 – 699 1921
Kiran 016 – 245 0373
Entry: 19 Jan 2024 | Source: Family
