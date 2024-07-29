Janail Singh Sandhu (1947 – 2024), Kajang / Previously Kuching, Sarawak

JANAIL SINGH SANDHU

Kajang, (Previously from Kuching, Sarawak)

1.7.1947 – 27.7.2024

Deeply missed by:

Wife: Nassive Kaur Cheema

Children & Spouse:

Kamaljeet Kaur & Jaspal Singh

Dal Raaj Singh & Jaspreet Kaur

Sukjeet Kaur & Ajitpall Singh

Grandchildren & family & friends

PATH DA BHOG

4th August 2024 (Sunday), From 10am

Gurdwara Sahib Kajang

Contact:

Dal Raaj Singh 016 – 886 6150

Ajitpall Singh 012 – 257 1345

Jaspal Singh 012 – 392 0604

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 29 July 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here