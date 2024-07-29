Janail Singh Sandhu (1947 – 2024), Kajang / Previously Kuching, Sarawak

JANAIL SINGH SANDHU
Kajang, (Previously from Kuching, Sarawak)
1.7.1947 – 27.7.2024
Deeply missed by:
Wife: Nassive Kaur Cheema
Children & Spouse:
Kamaljeet Kaur & Jaspal Singh
Dal Raaj Singh & Jaspreet Kaur
Sukjeet Kaur & Ajitpall Singh
Grandchildren & family & friends
PATH DA BHOG
4th August 2024 (Sunday), From 10am
Gurdwara Sahib Kajang
Contact:
Dal Raaj Singh 016 – 886 6150
Ajitpall Singh 012 – 257 1345
Jaspal Singh 012 – 392 0604
| Entry: 29 July 2024 | Source: Family
