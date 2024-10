Amar Singh (R) (Ex Malaysian Army) (1949 – 2024)

A Loving Husband, Father, Father In Law and fun loving Grandfather

AMAR SINGH A/L ARJAN SINGH (R) (EX MALAYSIAN ARMY)

13.4.1949 – 7.10.2024

Wife: Mdm Pzsini Kaur A/P Late Kartar Singh

Children:

Late Ranjit Ailey (USA)

Paramjeet Kaur & Eh Luang (Husband)

Surinder Kaur & Wong Thin Choy (Husband)

Parveen Kaur & Malbindar Singh (Husband)

Muhammad Reza (JJ)

Sherin Kaur Hammond & Steven Hammond (Husband)

SASKAAR (CREMATION)

1pm: Cortège leaves from 85, Jalan SP 4/11, Bandar Saujana Putra, 42610 Jenjarom, Kuala Langat, Selangor

2:30pm, 8th October 2024 (Tuesday), at Nirwana Crematorium, Shah Alam, Selangor

SAHEJ PAT DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak, Shah Alam

19th October 2024 (Saturday)

From 6:00pm – 8:30pm. Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Contact

Malbindar Singh 012 506 7851

Balrinder Singh 012 335 7665

Gone too soon. Will be remembered and missed by all. Have led a celebrated life surrounded by loved ones, relatives and friends. May your soul rest in peace and your loving memories give us comfort and strength.

