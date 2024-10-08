Mata Prakash Kaur Olakh (1924 – 2024), Serdang

MATA PRAKASH KAUR OLAKH
d/o Late Sardar Prakan Singh Olakh & Late Mata Chint Kaur
26.7.1924 – 4.10.2024
Village: Nakodar Jalandhar
Husband: Late Sardar Bhan Singh Sidhu Brar s/o Late Sardar Deva Singh Sidhu Brar of Serdang (Village: Demru Kalan Moga)
Children and Spouses
Minder Kaur Sidhu Brar (Mindro) / Late Kernail Singh Bhullar (Mentakab Pahang)
Jagindar Kaur Sidhu Brar / Pakar Singh Nannuan
Late Mindar Singh Sidhu Brar / Amarjit Kaur Timana
Balvindar Kaur Sidhu Brar / Late Rajindar Singh Sandhu
Balbeer Kaur Sidhu Brar / Late Milkit Singh Gill
Paramjit Kaur Sidhu Brar / Jasbeer Singh Seera
Karamjit Kaur Sidhu Brar / Ranjit Singh Dhillon
Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great granddaughters & host of relatives and friends
SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG: 13 Oct 2024 (Sunday)
6am – 8am – Asa Di Vaar
9.30 am – 12 pm – Sehaj Path Da Bhog & Antim Ardass
GURDWARA SAHIB SERDANG
Late Mata Prakash Kaur was born in India in 1924 lived a remarkable century of life, passing away peacefully at the age of 100. She witnessed an entire era unfold, through decades of change, growth, and challenges. A pillar of strength, wisdom, and kindness, she touched the lives of all who knew her. Her family and friends will forever remember her love, warmth, and the countless lessons she shared. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, great great grandchildren. Though she is no longer with us, her spirit and the stories of her incredible life will be cherished for generations to come.
For Further Information Kindly Contact No:
Pramjit Singh Bhullar – 019 930 5691
Anildeep Singh Sandhu – 010 420 7080
Balvinjit Singh Dhilion – 017 879 3846
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 8 Oct 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here