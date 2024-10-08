Mata Prakash Kaur Olakh (1924 – 2024), Serdang

MATA PRAKASH KAUR OLAKH

d/o Late Sardar Prakan Singh Olakh & Late Mata Chint Kaur

26.7.1924 – 4.10.2024

Village: Nakodar Jalandhar

Husband: Late Sardar Bhan Singh Sidhu Brar s/o Late Sardar Deva Singh Sidhu Brar of Serdang (Village: Demru Kalan Moga)

Children and Spouses

Minder Kaur Sidhu Brar (Mindro) / Late Kernail Singh Bhullar (Mentakab Pahang)

Jagindar Kaur Sidhu Brar / Pakar Singh Nannuan

Late Mindar Singh Sidhu Brar / Amarjit Kaur Timana

Balvindar Kaur Sidhu Brar / Late Rajindar Singh Sandhu

Balbeer Kaur Sidhu Brar / Late Milkit Singh Gill

Paramjit Kaur Sidhu Brar / Jasbeer Singh Seera

Karamjit Kaur Sidhu Brar / Ranjit Singh Dhillon

Deeply missed and fondly remembered by her grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great granddaughters & host of relatives and friends

SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG: 13 Oct 2024 (Sunday)

6am – 8am – Asa Di Vaar

9.30 am – 12 pm – Sehaj Path Da Bhog & Antim Ardass

GURDWARA SAHIB SERDANG

Late Mata Prakash Kaur was born in India in 1924 lived a remarkable century of life, passing away peacefully at the age of 100. She witnessed an entire era unfold, through decades of change, growth, and challenges. A pillar of strength, wisdom, and kindness, she touched the lives of all who knew her. Her family and friends will forever remember her love, warmth, and the countless lessons she shared. Her legacy lives on in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, great great grandchildren. Though she is no longer with us, her spirit and the stories of her incredible life will be cherished for generations to come.

For Further Information Kindly Contact No:

Pramjit Singh Bhullar – 019 930 5691

Anildeep Singh Sandhu – 010 420 7080

Balvinjit Singh Dhilion – 017 879 3846

