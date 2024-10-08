Sardar Pritam Singh (1944 – 2024), Formerly Kampar / Kg Chempaka, PJ

SARDAR PRITAM SINGH

1.4.1944 – 8.10.2024

Parents: Late Janggir & Late Bachan Kaur (Kampar)

Leaving Behind:

Wife: Serender Kaur d/o Gopal Singh

Son: Gurmeet Singh (Junior)

And sisters, brother, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, niece, nephews and grandchildren.

LAST RESPECT

Last respects at residence from 7pm onwards, 8 Oct 2024 (Tuesday)

(Add: 540, Jalan PJU 1/6, Kampung Chempaka, 47301, Petaling Jaya, Selangor)

SASKAAR (CREMATION)

9 Oct 2024 (Wednesday)

11.30am: Cortege leaves residence

12.30pm: Cremation at Crematorium MBPJ (Seksyen 51A, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor)

Thereafter to Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya for prayers and lunch.

PATH DA BHOG

To be confirmed.

Karamjit Singh 012 223 3055

Kehru 012 917 8200

| Entry: 8 Oct 2024 | Source: Family

