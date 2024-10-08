First Mithi Yaad: Terlochan Singh @ Tochi (1967 – 2023)

TERLOCHAN SINGH @ TOCHI

May 1, 1967 – Oct 18, 2023

As the world changes and time moves on, the memory of our beloved dad remains eternal. On this day of remembrance, we honor the love, strength, and wisdom he shared with us. His spirit lives on in our hearts, bringing us comfort through the cherished memories. Forever loved, Forever missed.

We humbly invite you and your family to join us for Kirtan followed by Sehaj Path Da Bhog on:

Sunday, October 13, 2024 |10am – 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Besi (Shapa), Kuala Lumpur

For further enquiries, contact:

Manjeet 012 2383 792

Taran 012 716 0887

Please treat this as a personal invitation from the family

| Entry: 8 Oct 2024 | Source: Family

