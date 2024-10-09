Indigo plans daily flights from Chandigarh to Singapore

Passengers from Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali besides nearby districts will soon be able to fly directly to Singapore as Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport is planning to introduce this route from October 27

IndiGo is expected to introduce direct flight from Chandigarh to Singapore from October 27, when the winter schedule will kick in.

Passengers from Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali besides nearby districts will soon be able to fly directly to Singapore as Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport is planning to introduce this route from October 27, reported the Hindustan Times.

“IndiGo Airlines have scheduled a flight from Chandigarh to Singapore. However, we are awaiting confirmation from them, which is expected by October 20. We are also trying for other international destinations, like London and Istanbul,” the airport CEO Ajay Verma was quoted by the newspaper.

He said IndiGo was a codeshare partner with Qantas Airlines that operated several flights from Singapore to different countries. A codeshare flight is an agreement between airlines to sell seats on each other’s flights.

Currently, the airport offers only two international flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

After the flight to Sharjah was discontinued in October 2023, the airport’s only international link was the IndiGo flight to Dubai, which operates seven days a week. Another daily flight to Abu Dhabi was launched in April this year. Meanwhile, the much-anticipated direct flight to London, initially slated for launch in October 2022, remains grounded, the report added.

The proposed route aimed to connect Mohali with either Heathrow Airport in London or Birmingham Airport.

