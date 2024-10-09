Sikh top cop now heads KL crime prevention

SAC Ravindar Singh and KL police chief Rusdi Mohd Isa

Ravindar Singh Sarban Singh, who was recently promoted to the rank of Senior Asisstant Commissioner (SAC), has taken over as the Kuala Lumpur police contingent head of crime prevention and community safety department.

He assumed the new post today (Oct 9) in a ceremony witnessed by the Kuala Lumpur police chief Rusdi Mohd Isa.

Ravindar, who previously held the rank of Assistant Commissioner (ACP), took over as the police chief of Cheras, a district in Kuala Lumpur, in April.

The 55-year-old officer is the senior most serving Sikh in the Malaysian police force. He also heads the committee at Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol, a gurdwara located within the compounds of the Malaysian police training centre in Kuala Lumpur.

SAC Ravindar Singh took over as the Kuala Lumpur police contingent head of crime prevention and community safety department on Oct 9, 2024

